Death Notices for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Published 10:05 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Staff Report

Death Notices

See below for today’s death notices.

For any questions please call (434) 394-0398 or email obits@farmvilleherald.com.

Mildred Ollie Watson, 88 of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Prospect, passed away March 28. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m., at Peaks Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, April 28, 2023

Pattie M. Maples

Kate Taylor Whorley

Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, April 21

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections