Death Notices for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Published 10:05 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

For any questions please call (434) 394-0398 or email obits@farmvilleherald.com.

Mildred Ollie Watson, 88 of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Prospect, passed away March 28. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m., at Peaks Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.