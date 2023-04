Death Notices for Friday, April 28, 2023 Published 6:59 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Ailene Wood Snoddy, 92 of New Canton, passed peacefully on April 24. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m., in the Buckingham Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery.

