Cumberland attorney has license temporarily suspended Published 11:59 am Monday, April 3, 2023

CUMBERLAND – Elizabeth Kathryn Brown’s license to practice law in Virginia has been suspended. The attorney, who has offices in Cumberland County, saw the order come from the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board on Tuesday, March 28 and go into effect on Monday, April 3.

“The suspension was based on her conviction of a crime in the Circuit Court of the County of Chesterfield on December 2, 2022,” the order states. “Brown is ordered to appear before the board on April 28, 2023, to show cause why her license to practice law in the Commonwealth should not be further suspended or revoked.”

The crime the board’s order refers to happened on July 4, 2022. On that date, Brown was charged with three counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, along with arson of an unoccupied building and attempted first-degree murder. Brown pled guilty to all of the charges during a hearing on Dec. 2, 2022. Her next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, where she’ll go through a pre-sentencing hearing.