Chamber honors local teens

Published 10:08 am Friday, April 7, 2023

By Staff Report

Pictured are, from left, Chamber Directors Justin Midkiff, Bro. Max Watner, Brenda Jones, Jenna Oliver, Chamber President Jordan Miles, and Chamber Newsletter Editor Sandra Moss.

Pictured are, from left, Chamber Vice President Bro. Max Watner, Director
Brenda Jones, Chamber President Jordan Miles, and students Will Payne, Chance
Woodson, Courtney Agee, and Coach Ryan Peede.

With Tuesday, March 21 being National Agriculture Day, the Chamber, during its regular meeting, heard from Jenna Oliver, 2023 Miss AgriTourisim for Virginia. She’s the first to serve in this capacity and a Buckingham County resident. The Chamber also recognized the Buckingham County High Scholastic Bowl Champions. It is the Knights’ first Scholastic Bowl state title and only the second state title in any sport for Buckingham, the other being a 1975 state title in boys basketball.

“The Chamber is so thrilled and honored to recognize and hear from these terrific young people for their many talents and achievements,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. Team Members included: Captain Chance Woodson, Courtney Agee, Albert Yeung, Kyra Johnson, Justice Steger, William Payne, Luke Freeman and Coach Ryan Peede.

