Centra honors laboratory professionals Published 10:23 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 23 – 29, is an annual celebration to highlight and show appreciation for Laboratory professionals. Lab Week is sponsored by the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS) and coordinated by 17 national clinical laboratory organizations. Seventy percent of today’s medical decisions depend on laboratory test results, showing the important role of clinical laboratories in today’s healthcare system.

This year, Centra Southside Community Hospital celebrated laboratory scientists and phlebotomists who protect our future by skillfully adapting to meet today’s evolving patient care and public health challenges with resilience, innovation, and expertise. This theme also created awareness and excitement about working in a laboratory setting, hospital officials said.

“Here at Centra Southside Community Hospital, we are a diverse group that proudly serves our community,” the hospital said in a statement.