Centra honors laboratory professionals

Published 10:23 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Staff Report

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week
Pictured are Yasmin Salvador, Divine Hilomen, Christela Capitan, Kayla Friend, Chrisblaine Sanchez, Randy Pfrunder, Sarah Riley, Bernadette Francis-Miles, Roxanne Catron, Casey Crenshaw, Stacey Cullen, Whitney Hughes, Tommy Trevilian, Ruby Johnson, Qaevon Rawlings and Brenda Rodriguez-Laboratory Director. Not pictured are Brianna Fears, Adam Frietas, Myesha Gaines, Brandy Gaulding, Benjamin Hetzel, Nikki Morgan, Daisy Padilla and Melissa Wallace.

Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 23 – 29, is an annual celebration to highlight and show appreciation for Laboratory professionals. Lab Week is sponsored by the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS) and coordinated by 17 national clinical laboratory organizations. Seventy percent of today’s medical decisions depend on laboratory test results, showing the important role of clinical laboratories in today’s healthcare system.

This year, Centra Southside Community Hospital celebrated laboratory scientists and phlebotomists who protect our future by skillfully adapting to meet today’s evolving patient care and public health challenges with resilience, innovation, and expertise. This theme also created awareness and excitement about working in a laboratory setting, hospital officials said.

“Here at Centra Southside Community Hospital, we are a diverse group that proudly serves our community,” the hospital said in a statement.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Herald Church and Community Calendar

Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of April 28

Trents Mill News: Who loves a fifth Sunday singing?

Cumberland High School Envirothon Team

Envirothon team wins big

Cumberland spelling bee

School board honors spelling bee winners

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections