Board recognizes Trent as Employee of the Month Published 11:05 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Sarah Trent, who just marked her 26th anniversary with the Department of Buildings and Grounds, is Prince Edward County’s Employee of the Month for March 2023. The award was presented to Trent by Board Chair, Llew W. Gilliam Jr., and County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley, at the March meeting of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors. Trent’s nomination described her unfaltering work ethic, positive spirit and her “know-no-stranger” approach to life and that she has a way of making everyone feel right at home.

“I am very happy that Sarah has been recognized. She is conscientious about how county facilities look, both inside and out. Sarah commits herself to doing her very best every day and she takes care to make sure the County is always looking its best,” said Randall Cook, Director of General Services.

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.