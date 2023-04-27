Bappert is April Employee of the Month Published 10:57 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Stephanie Bappert, a deputy treasurer and 17-year employee of the Prince Edward County Treasurer’s Office, has been named Employee of the Month for April. The award was presented to Bappert by Board Chair, Llew Gilliam Jr. and County Administrator, Doug Stanley, at the Tuesday, April 11 meeting of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.

During the presentation, an excerpt of Bappert’s nomination submitted by Treasurer Donna Nunnally was shared with the Board.

“Stephanie has gone above and beyond to keep the Treasurer’s Office on time with reconciliations and getting the bills out,” it said. “She is an asset to our office. Her get-the-job-done mentality keeps everyone on their toes and her generous spirit is unmatched.”

Email newsletter signup

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.