Annual spring meeting set Published 9:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Historic Buckingham will host their annual spring meeting on Sunday, April 23. Beginning at 2 p.m., the event will be held at historic Maysville Presbyterian Church in Buckingham Courthouse. A silent auction will start at 2 p.m., with all proceeds going towards a new slate roof and other needed repairs on The Housewright Museum. After a short business meeting , a program entitled “Medicine during the Civil War era” will be presented by a reenactor from The Civil War Museum. All are invited. For more information, call (434) 315-1861.