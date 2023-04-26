Ag trends announced Published 8:47 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on April 21: In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly steady to 4 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly 8 to 18 higher. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 3 lower. Wheat .01 higher, new crop .04 to .05 higher. Corn mostly .12 to .14 higher, new crop mostly .04 higher. Soybeans mostly .03 to .04 lower, new crop .12 lower.

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs, 56.00-107.00, average 88.13

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs, 75.00-100.00, average 91.63

Wheat

Eastern Shore new crop 5.90; Middle Peninsula 6.53, new crop 6.65; Norfolk 6.18, new crop 6.41; Roanoke 6.83, new crop 7.05; Wakefield new crop 6.30

Corn

Eastern Shore 6.49, new crop 5.63; Harrisonburg 7.24-7.34, new crop 6.28-6.38; Middle Peninsula 6.74, new crop 5.28; Norfolk 6.46, new crop 5.49-5.88; Richmond-Petersburg new crop 5.48; Wakefield 5.93-6.64, new crop 5.78-5.93

Soybeans

Eastern Shore 14.68-14.78, new crop 12.51-12.61; Harrisonburg 14.25; Middle Peninsula 14.74, new crop 12.51; Norfolk 15.04, new crop 12.91-13.11; Richmond-Petersburg 14.44, new crop 12.71-12.96; Wakefield 14.64-14.79, new crop 12.91

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.