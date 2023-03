We Honor Veterans volunteers plan for the year Published 10:21 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

CENTRA Hospice We Honor Veterans (WHV) volunteers met recently to plan activities for the coming year. Pictured, from left, are Dave Leckrone, Dean Lord, Barbara Baskin, Fred Hill and Tom Crouse. Absent when the photo was Woodland’s Social Director Elise Hemmer and CENTRA Farmville Hospice Director Robin McLane.