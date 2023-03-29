Thomas Bowling Sr. ‘Tommy’ Published 1:10 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Thomas Bowling Sr. “Tommy”, of Pamplin, passed away March 22, at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy A. Bowling and Mary E. Bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bowling; two children, Elizabeth Erich (Raymond) and Thomas Bowling Jr.; two grandchildren, Everett Erich and Roselynn Erich and his sister, Gwendolyn Stone (Dwayne).

After retiring from a career at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, he enjoyed working in his yard, feeding the wildlife that lived there and researching his family history. Memorial contributions can be made to the Southside SPCA in Meherrin or to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana.

Services will be held at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville on April 7, at 1 p.m. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.