Robert Draughn Statzer Published 4:01 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

June 10, 1968 — Feb. 20, 2023

Robert Draughn “Bobby” Statzer, 54 of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 in Gulfport.

Bobby was born in Farmville, on June 10, 1968 to William Bernard Statzer and Marjorie Marye Cox Statzer. He attended Prince Edward Academy and served in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was the owner of Statzers Outdoors and was a lifelong ham radio operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Zachary Kenneth Robinson, Alexander Vance Liles and Austin Lyle Snow and his mother-in-law, Martha J. Liles.

Email newsletter signup

Bobby is survived by his spouse, Kimberly Jean Liles Statzer; his children, Robert Keevan Statzer (Erica) and Aaron Dalton Statzer (Megan); grandchildren, Larry Joseph Statzer, Savannah Avery Statzer, Madison Rae Statzer and Jackson Dalton Statzer; siblings, Ethel Statzer Wilkerson (Ken) of Mendon, Illinois, Ronald Statzer (Edna) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Donald Statzer of Richmond, William B. Statzer of Wise, David Statzer (Shirl) of Farmville and Michael Statzer of Columbus, Ohio; along with a great amount of other family. He was the youngest of seven and they are all very close.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to any VFW.

A celebration of life for family and friends will take place in Farmville on March 4. Contact family for those details. Visitation will be Friday, April 7, 2023 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.