Raiders compete at D-Day Memorial Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The JROTC Raider Team competed in the 4th Brigade Best of the Best Raider Qualifier at the National D-Day Memorial, in Bedford on Friday, Feb. 17. The Male Division, led by senior Jamal Palmer, placed first in litter carry, second in rope bridge, third in the 5KM run and third in the physical fitness test and place first overall. The Co-Ed team, led by senior Parker Knight placed second in the physical fitness test, first in rope bridge and litter carry and second in 5KM run and placed second overall. The Raiders will compete soon in Lee County, North Carolina for their last Raider Qualifier for the 2022-2023 season. Pictured are, Chasity Hernandez, Christian Mendez, Gabby Mondragon, Luke Sayer, Rylynn Morris, Charles Bartee, Parker Knight, Adele Sayer, Ben Dorrier, Jamal Palmer, Tyler Selzer, Aiden Houchen, JaShaun Bolden, Tyriq Eldride, Cole Wells, Jacson Clough, Gavin Houchens, Josh Goodman and Army Instructor Sergeant First Class (Ret) Bruce Grazier.