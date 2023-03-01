Lisa Blanton Davis Published 8:15 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Lisa Blanton Davis, 60 of Cumberland, passed away on Feb. 21.

She was born in Tennessee to Larry Hill and the late Wilmarine Clark Hill on March 2, 1962. She graduated from the University of West Virginia in 1984 with a degree in Agriculture and went on to teach at Cumberland County High School in Virginia.

Later in her career at Cumberland, Lisa branched out into teaching both Computer Science and Special Education. After leaving the Cumberland County Public School System, she became a Loss Prevention manager at Lowe’s Home Improvement before returning to her true calling in education as the Director of the Cumberland County Public Library.

Lisa loved to learn and to read, and ride motorcycles with her husband. She loved fresh flowers and was very active with her church, Shiloh New Covenant Church. Lisa was a loving and patient person who touched the lives and hearts of so many people. She always had a steadfast shoulder to lean on, a listening ear, a kind heart and a word of thoughtful advice for whoever needed it.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Wilmarine; son, John Alexander Blanton and brother, Larry Hill Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth P. Davis; her father, Larry Hill; her son, William Everett Blanton and her sister, Andrea H. Murphy (Rick).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.