Jazz Ensemble concert set Published 5:11 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

On Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. the Longwood University (LU) Jazz Ensemble will present a concert in Jarman Auditorium on campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The LU Jazz Ensemble, in its thirtieth year under the direction of Dr. Charles Kinzer, will perform music from the repertoire of Woody Herman, Herbie Hancock, Stanley Turrentine and Duke Ellington among others.

Student soloists who will be featured include Regan Warinner, a junior saxophonist from Powhatan; Brianna Anderson, a junior trumpeter from Victoria; and Daniel Ellis, a junior trombonist from Gainesville.