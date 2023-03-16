Genealogical workshop held Published 12:32 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

On Tuesday, March 7, the genealogical workshop, Tracing Your Family History, was held at Longwood’s Greenwood Library. This workshop was provided by the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution, sponsored by the Judith Randolph-Longwood (JR-L) Chapter, and organized by JR-L Chapter Registrar, Vicki Morris. Janice Poole, Virginia State Registrar – Colonial Dames 17th Century, and Deborah Clayton, Vice Chair Lineage Research, District 3 VADAR, were the presenters.

The program covered many aspects of genealogy research including, how to get started, online research websites to access, how to glean information from wills, census records, deed records and newspapers, how to organize your research findings; plus, tips for where to look if you can’t find an ancestor’s information.

The program concluded with a light luncheon which was held at the library.