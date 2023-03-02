Frances W. Hazelwood Published 5:00 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Frances W. Hazelwood, 79 of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 23. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Walthall and Ella Rose Henretta Walthall. Frances is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Robert M. Hazelwood and a sister, Alice Crews.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Elliott (Brian); nephew, Shane Crews and great niece, Ava Raics.

Frances was a retired teacher for Prince Edward Academy (now Fuqua School) and touched many lives with her passion for teaching. She was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church with a heart for everyone she met and especially true for animals. It was said she never met a stranger and everyone she met adored her. She loved her family dearly. Frances was active in Harvest Glen, an avid reader and Elvis Presley fan.

The family received friends at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway in Chesterfield, on Monday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Her funeral ceremony was at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Swift Creek Baptist Church where Pastor Monty Guice officiated. Final rest was at 3 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 22482 Prince Edward Hwy, Rice, VA 23966. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Swift Creek Baptist Church or Richmond Animal League.