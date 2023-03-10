Farmville community gathers to say goodbye to Gearl Reid Published 2:04 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

FARMVILLE – The town will gather Monday to say goodbye to Gearl Reid. A titan of the Farmville community for decades, she passed away on Saturday, March 4 at the age of 91.

Warren Reid says, if he had to describe his grandmother in one word, it would be perseverance.

“She took great pride in being Gearl Reid,” he said. “It’s been an adjustment,” he added. “To have had her for that long, and to have cousins who were raised by her. It’s been a great adjustment for them and for my mom.”

Born October 13, 1931 on a Buckingham County farm, Reid was the sixth of 15 children born to John Franklin and Helen Dorsey Dean. She attended Buckingham Training School in 1950, going on to pursue a career in Cosmetology. Following her graduation from Bernetta’s Beauty School she worked with her aunt at Martha Brown’s beauty Parlor in Farmville for several years. Not long after, she met her husband, Warren Reid, her grandson’s namesake. Reid says his grandfather fueled her passion for business.

“She met him right as he was starting his business here, and she really took her business aspirations all the way to the top,” he said. “She ran her salon for more than fifty years.”

During the Civil Rights movement of the 1960’s, Warren and Gearl were active in supporting the movement in any way they could. They opened their home to out-of-towners, cooked meals, provided transportation; even bailed out protestors. During the school closures, she opened the second floor of her salon to create a learning environment for those who were displaced.

The legacy of Gearl Reid

Along with the salon, Gearl was co-owner of Bland-Reid Funeral Home with her husband, who had started working as an apprentice under James Bland. When Bland passed away in 1952, he gave ownership to the Reids.

“After my grandfather passed away in 2006, my grandmother took ownership of the funeral homes and rental agencies,” Warren said. The business has since been passed along to Warren and Gearl’s daughter Jacquelyn Reid.

At times, her two businesses crossed over. She often styled the hair of the deceased. In 1976, Gearl took the necessary steps to become a licensed funeral director, and would cover funerals as needed.

The story of Gearl’s Beauty Salon

But it was Gearl’s Beauty Salon in which her legacy took root. Though it closed in 2015, Reid says many local beauticians credit Gearl for their start in the beauty industry.

“She just wanted people to do it the right way,” Warren said. “She had two sides of her store. One side that was here, and the other side was set up in booths. She just wanted people to do it the right way. If you wanted to come in and do it at Gearl’s Beauty Parlor, you were going to be licensed or moving toward licensure. She was everybody’s grandmother, so not only was she going to make sure you were business savvy and heading toward licensure, she wanted to make sure that you were taken care of.”

He also spoke of her love for giving back to the community she treasured.

“She’s given out cars, she’s given out homes, rental homes to get people on their feet, clothes,” Reid said. “She’s helped so many people further their lives. They might not have stayed in the parlor for very long, but they went on to start their own business and build their own house – they attribute that foundation to her.”

Community pays tribute

It’s this community that the family believes will turn out in droves in the coming days. The family will be holding a viewing on Sunday at the family funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. service Monday at New Life Church.

“Gearl Reid set an example of a life lived with integrity, a community-minded spirit, hard work and generosity,” said Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Tyler Paulek. “Gearl was the matriarch of the Reid family and co-founder of the Bland-Reid Funeral Home, which stands as an institution in our community today. Our sincere sympathies and prayers go out to the Reid family during this time of grief.”

Paulek’s comments were echoed by Farmville Mayor Brian Vincent.

“The Reid family legacy is a proud history in Farmville,” Vincent said. “The Bland-Reid Funeral Home is an institution, and Gearl Reid as the oldest business owner in Farmville exemplified excellence and dedication. She is an icon, and as a serial entrepreneur, embodied the spirit of hard work and commitment to community. My heart goes out to her family and friends, as I lift them up in prayer.”

Warren says the family has printed around 500 programs for the service. Even with that, they still expect to still run short, due to how much his grandmother was loved in town.

“She took great pride in her businesses, and being at the forefront of the community,” he said. “She loved helping people out. I expect on Monday for us to really sit back and look at the fruits of her labor.”