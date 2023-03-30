Farmville Baptist Church holds youth event

Published 10:10 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Staff Report

Youth Event

On Saturday, March 25, Farmville Baptist Church youth, their families and guests had a skating party at AJ’s Skateworld in Appomattox. There were a total of 30 participating in this month’s youth event. Farmville Baptist Church holds a monthly youth event which varies from skating trips, movie nights, mission months and more. Students ages 6-13 are invited to join these activities. They do not have to attend Farmville Baptist Church to be eligible. Dr. Cadance Tyler and Janett Southall are the adult leaders. For additional information call the church office or visit our website, www.farmvillebaptistchurch.org.

Youth Event 

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Herald Church and Community Calendar

Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of March 31

The Word: The Great Escape

Trents Mill News: Easter services spring up around area

Moton set to bring in Dr. Melvin Ely

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections