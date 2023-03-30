Farmville Baptist Church holds youth event Published 10:10 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

On Saturday, March 25, Farmville Baptist Church youth, their families and guests had a skating party at AJ’s Skateworld in Appomattox. There were a total of 30 participating in this month’s youth event. Farmville Baptist Church holds a monthly youth event which varies from skating trips, movie nights, mission months and more. Students ages 6-13 are invited to join these activities. They do not have to attend Farmville Baptist Church to be eligible. Dr. Cadance Tyler and Janett Southall are the adult leaders. For additional information call the church office or visit our website, www.farmvillebaptistchurch.org.