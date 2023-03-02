Ellis Acres receives Community Pride Award Published 11:38 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented Ellis Acres Memorial Park with its Community Pride Award, a monthly award given to an organization or business for outstanding physical appearances and work in the community. “As a member of the Ellis Acres Board of Directors, I know the impact this organization has had in allowing Buckingham to learn more and embrace its history,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “Col. Wil Dean is to be commended for his hard work in making this dream come true of revitalizing and rebuilding the park and historic space.” Pictured are, from left, Chamber Directors Barbara Wheeler, Bro. Max Watner, Ruth Lyle, Faye Shumaker, Dean, Thelma Dean Newman, Chaquita Venable and Irvin Forbes.