Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Edward Allen “Eddie” Greene, 73 of Crewe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Madelene L. Greene; their two sons, E. Allen Greene Jr. (Laura Gibbs) and David G. Greene; two grandchildren, Hannah and Josh Greene, and their mother, Terry R. Greene; sister, Diane Putnam (Steve); a niece, Meredith Fotovat; great nephew, Joey and great niece, Veda.

Eddie was a graduate of Crewe High School and attended Elon College. He retired after 42 years of service with the CenturyLink Telephone Co. Eddie was a lifelong Boy Scout, was the Scout Master for Troop 6537 for many years and was inducted into “The Order of The Arrow”. He was an avid musician and bass guitarist for many bands to include: “Kaos”, “Shados M”, “Southern Fantasy” and most recently “The Porch Gliders”.

Eddie was a devoted husband, a doting grandfather, father and “just an all-around good guy”. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing in the Outer Banks, North Carolina and spending wonderful times with his many friends.

A Celebration of Eddie’s Life service will be forthcoming and announced in a couple of weeks by the Crewe Chapel of Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 200 W. Carolina Ave., Crewe, VA 23930. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southside SPCA, P.O. 66, Meherrin, VA 23954; Sanctuary Rescue, 1519 Huguenot Road, Ste. 105, Midlothian, VA 23113 or to the Pryor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 115 E. Tennessee Ave., Crewe, VA 23930.