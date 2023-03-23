Dillwyn Fire Department honored by Chamber Published 3:31 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department is the March recipient of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award. “The volunteers and leadership of the Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department are to be commended and thanked daily for their tireless efforts to keep us and our property safe and secure,” said Buckingham Chamber President Jordan Miles. “They’re dedicated, hardworking, steadfast, and we fully support them and the community should do the same.” This award salutes businesses and organizations for their outside appearance, making Buckingham County look good. Pictured are, from left, firemen/volunteers Jessy Warner, Phil Bryan, Jonathan Gascon, Chip Davis, Chuck Llewellyn, Grant Martin, D J Jamerson, Chief Wallace Goode, Hunter Wharam, and Chamber Directors Bro Max Watner, Justin Midkiff, Barbara Wheeler, Faye Shumaker, Brenda Jones, Jordan Miles and Sandra Moss.