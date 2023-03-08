David Allen Finch Published 9:35 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

David Allen Finch, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at his residence in Pamplin. He was born on June 3, 1960 to the late Elwood and Betty Finch of Farmville.

David had a love for cooking, being outdoors and Fourth of July celebrations with family and friends. He was a devoted and long time member of the Farmville Moose Lodge 968.

He is survived by five siblings, Deborah Burley of Farmville, Wanda Jamerson of Pamplin, Emily Driver (AV) of Clayton North Carolina, E.C. Finch of Farmville, Libby Lacks (Randy) of Cullen and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, March 5, at Oak View Presbyterian Church. Family and friends gathered at Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department following the service. Monetary donations may be sent to Puckett Funeral Home.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.