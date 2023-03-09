DAR celebrates president’s birthday

Published 9:47 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff Report

DAR
Pictured are, back row, Stephanie Green and Helen Person. Front row, Kennedi Green and Cassidy Warbington.

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), held their regular monthly meeting at the Barbara Johns Farmville P.E. Community Library on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The presentation for this meeting was titled “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” – a celebration of the birthday of our first President, George Washington. The program was presented by chapter member Helen Person, along with her daughter Stephanie Green and her granddaughters, Cassidy Warbington and Kennedi Green, who were dressed in period costume. 

Person shared that Washington’s birthday was Feb. 11 but due to the change from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, it is now celebrated on Feb. 22. She also showed the members how First Lady Martha Washington might have entertained on special occasions like birthdays and the type of foods she would serve. They included: nuts, cheese, hoecakes and the “Great Cake”, which was George’s favorite – a dense cake, similar to fruitcake, made with currants, other dried fruits, mace and nutmeg – all covered with a white, fluffy, sugar icing. These refreshments were served in an elegant manner following Martha Washington’s style.

