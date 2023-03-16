Carolyn Nash Schlosberg Published 2:05 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Carolyn Nash Schlosberg, 85 of Crewe, passed away March 14 due to complications following a stroke. She was born in Harrisonburg to Dr. B. W. Nash and Frances Bowers Nash on July 29, 1937. She grew up in the Town of Timberville in the Shenandoah Valley.

Carolyn was a graduate of Broadway High School, Westhampton College at University of Richmond, and received her Masters degree from Longwood College. She taught English for a few years in Nottoway Public School. Then, later she was employed at the Prince Edward Co. Dept. of Social Services in the Food Stamp office.

Carolyn was a member of the Crewe Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was active in the WMU. On June 3, 1986, she married Keith Gerard Schlosberg. They settled in Crewe and enjoyed 36 years together.

Email newsletter signup

Her hobbies included visiting museums, going to the theater, music, reading and playing with her pets. She enjoyed mysteries and loved cookbooks. Conversations with friends meant a lot to her. Carolyn loved her family, her church and her many dogs and cats.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Keith G. Schlosberg of Crewe; her daughter, Laura Haga Rice of Farmville; her son, Jeffrey Alan Haga of Craigsville; two grandchildren, Julie Ann Haga Schlosberg of Crewe and Adam Armour Rice of Farmville; her sister, Ellen Nash (Jonathan Jay); niece, Elizabeth Wilkins Walsh (Tom) of Atlanta, Georgia and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 17, at 2 p.m., at Crewe Baptist Church with interment following at St. Marks Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church from 1- 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southside Virginia SPCA, 7352 Patrick Henry Hwy., Meherrin, VA 23954, the Crewe Rescue Squad or Crewe Baptist Church.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.