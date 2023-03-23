Calhoun offers self-defense training Published 3:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Lonnie Calhoun III doesn’t mean to sound like some philosophical warrior when he says, “We should view self defense as a way of life, rather than any specific event.”

But that’s sort of what he is, and the licensed martial arts instructor is gladly sharing his philosophy and some defense skills from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Southside Virginia Family YMCA as part of a class open to the public. Cost to participate in the class is $5 for nonmembers and members will have it included in their membership.

Sensei Calhoun and Kimberly Ashton will be instructors of the hands-on workshop focusing on acquiring knowledge and developing skills related to self-defense.

Email newsletter signup

“We should assess our external environment for threats and or weaknesses,” Calhoun said. “As individuals, we must also evaluate our individual ability to de-escalate potential conflicts and when necessary to gain skills to physically repel an aggressor in various situations.”

Additionally, the course will assist the students in making decisions in the area of personal protection. Students will learn how to assess potential danger, developing awareness that may prevent them from becoming a target and safeguarding themselves, their family and their home. The civil and legal aspects of self-defense are also covered.

“We are so excited to have this workshop offered to the community, as well as members,” said Tiffany Gee, the YMCA’s membership director. “Calhoun has been a longtime volunteer at the Southside Virginia Family YMCA and we appreciate him continuing to offer his expertise.”

Calhoun is a Fifth Degree Black Belt, Jujitsu American, American Combat Ju-Jitsu, American Jujitsu Association, Sixth Degree Black Belt, Castoldi’s Street Self-Defense Jujitsu and a Okugi Certificate (the Highest Board) in Danzan Ryu Jujitsu.

Ashton has been a student of Danzan Ryu Jujitsu for a number of years and possesses the mental and physical strength/skills to empower those seeking to make themselves a hard target. She has also trained in boxing and American Combat Jujitsu.