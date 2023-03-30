Cadet Command pays visit to JROTC Published 6:22 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

On Thursday, March 2, United States Army Cadet Command Sergeant Roy Young and 4th Brigade Command Sergeant Major Jeffrey Hire paid a visit to Buckingham JROTC Raiders during an inspection. Young and Hire took a tour of the school with the Raiders, discussed ROTC Scholarships and Best of the Best Raider, which was held at Buckingham High School on Saturday, March 25. Pictured are, from left, front row, Tyler Selzer, Adele Sayer, Chasity Herandez, Josh Goodman, Braedon Goolsby, Grayson Talbott and Luke Sayer. Back row, Jamal Palmer, Gabby Mondragon, Ben Dorrier, Caroline Browning, High School Principal Patti Branch, Young, CTE Principal Kyle Bryan, Hire, Rylynn Morris, Parker Knight, Aiden Houchens and Alex Boyles.