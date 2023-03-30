Buckingham basketball team runs through tournament Published 2:31 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Buckingham County squad won this year’s 12U Basketball Tournament for the James River Youth Sports Association. What makes this especially impressive is the group went undefeated in tournament play. Pictured here, in no particular order, are players Carter Taylor, Damarius Tucker, Jordan Patterson, Liam Saulisbury, Jahkai Johnson, Royce Tinsley, Christian Carter, Zayden Ayers, Jaylon Hurt, Malik Mathis, Adonis West and Dallas Toney, with Coach Morton and Coach Anderson.