Buckingham basketball team runs through tournament

Published 2:31 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Staff Report

Buckingham basketballThe Buckingham County squad won this year’s 12U Basketball Tournament for the James River Youth Sports Association. What makes this especially impressive is the group went undefeated in tournament play. Pictured here, in no particular order, are players Carter Taylor, Damarius Tucker, Jordan Patterson, Liam Saulisbury, Jahkai Johnson, Royce Tinsley, Christian Carter, Zayden Ayers, Jaylon Hurt, Malik Mathis, Adonis West and Dallas Toney, with Coach Morton and Coach Anderson.

Email newsletter signup

More News

gold deposits

Are Buckingham gold deposits worth mining? It’s questionable

Moton set to bring in Dr. Melvin Ely

Griff Aldrich

Griff Aldrich looks to build tradition, reputation at Longwood

Tigers finish second at Spring Invitational

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections