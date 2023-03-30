Book Club learns about drones

Published 10:45 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Staff Report

The Third Thursday Book ClubThe Third Thursday Book Club held its March meeting at the High Street Theater with Donna Van Cleave and Lorrie Watson serving as hostesses. The speaker was drone photographer Clint Mooney. He displayed several drone cameras and explained how they operated. Mooney closed his presentation by showing several videos he had taken using drones including one of the Dunnington Mansion at Poplar Hill. Pictured are, from left, Lorrie Watson, Clint Mooney and Donna Van Cleave.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Moton set to bring in Dr. Melvin Ely

University will honor novelist next week

New Images Salon honored with award

Sowing Seeds: A story of ‘20/20’ and God’s love

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections