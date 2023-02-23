Wawa application goes to Prince Edward supervisors for a vote Published 2:32 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

FARMVILLE – A Wawa store and gas station came one step closer to being built in Prince Edward County this week. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Prince Edward County Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the county approve the application.

“If we can get more vehicles, more people to stop (at the 460 exit), if this creates that reason, it benefits not just Wawa but everyone in town,” said Prince Edward Planning Commission Chairman John Prengaman.

His comments were pretty much echoed by everyone who stood up to speak. Several explained how they used to live in places like Philadelphia, where Wawa operates, and came away impressed. Others focused on the competition it would bring. That was the case for Hampden-Sydney College Economics Prof. Dr. Saranna Thornton.

“As an economist, competition is a good thing,” Thornton said. “Competition helps provide a wider variety of services for people. I think adding a Wawa to compete with the Sheetz and other gas stations would be a very good thing.”

This operation would be placed at the corner of Farmville Road and Commerce Road. The store itself would be on the west side of Farmville Road, right next to the intersection.

North Chesterfield based Blackwood Capital is the company behind the Wawa request, proposing a 6,000-square foot store with eight gas pumps on the property.

“The proposed convenience store and fuel station will have approximately 50 employees,” the proposal states, “and (will) operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The convenience store offers convenience products and freshly prepared, made-to-order food and beverages.”

One requirement added for Wawa

Now the planning commission did have one additional requirement, which the company agreed to. They wanted the potential for a charging station, to use on electric vehicles.

Wawa itself doesn’t provide electric stations, their representatives said. Instead, they get the sites prepped and then a third-party electric vehicle vendor can sign a deal with the store to provide the service.

Company officials told the planning commission they couldn’t say exactly when construction would be finished, assuming they get approval from Prince Edward supervisors. However, the typical timeframe is six months.

The proposal now goes to the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors, who will vote on it during their next meeting in March.

As of Wednesday, the land at the property was already being cleared.