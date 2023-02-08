Wanda Susan Turner Whitus Published 8:07 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wanda Susan Turner Whitus, 66 of Farmville, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 3. She was born in Martinsville on Nov. 19, 1956 to Raymond Dexter Turner and Ailene Martin Turner.

She was a graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Martinsville and Southside Virginia Community College in Keysville. She was employed at Bassett-Walker in Martinsville and then Leggett/Belk as a department manager and buyer. After relocating to Farmville she worked for the Town of Farmville and as Executive Director/President of the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Wanda was always outgoing and engaging, especially in promoting Farmville and in service to others. Her passion was serving in the church and her love for gospel music. As a child, she joined her father on Sunday mornings in the church bus ministry. She also served as Sunday school teacher and youth worker. She loved the children. She was a member of Farmville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, David Whitus, of Farmville; special niece, Mandy Fuqua and her husband, Cliff, of Forest; two great nephews, Dawson and Mason Fuqua; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins along with many “special” friends.

A visitation was held on Monday, Feb. 6, at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, from 5 until 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m., in Westview Cemetery, South Main Street, Farmville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 87, Farmville, Virginia 23901 or a charity of your choice.

Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.