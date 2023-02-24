Virginia House adjourns for session without school budget vote Published 12:07 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

We still don’t have an answer for the $201 million school budget shortfall. Now it looks like a solution could take more time to arrive. On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Virginia House of Delegates adjourned for this session without taking a vote on the state budget, leaving school districts still waiting.

What are we talking about? From the end of Gov. Ralph Northam’s term to the beginning of Gov. Youngkin’s, there has been a push to get rid of the state’s grocery tax. That finally happened last year, removed as part of budget negotiations. Here’s where the problem comes in. Multiple members of the Assembly had said the schools would be “held harmless”, that is the state would find another source to give them the $201 million over two years it was taking away. That promise never ended up on paper, however. In the final budget signed in June 2022, there was no alternative source for that funding to come from.

And so, the state had $201 million less than before to give schools. But the Department of Education also made an accounting error. Each year, they give districts a budget tool, a mathematical formula that helps the district’s staff determine how much each district would receive from the state over the next two years. The department didn’t account for the loss of the $201 million, so their tool gave incorrect numbers.

The districts then used that incorrect information to set up their budgets, plan, pay for salaries and make repairs.

What’s the difference?

Now the money is included in both the Virginia House and Senate versions of the budget, but it’s in different amounts. The House version, for example, would give $90 million for this current year, to cover the $58.1 million shortfall. Next year, however, it would only allocate $77 million for the remaining $111 million budget hole. The Senate version, however, fully covers the $201 million total budget shortfall over the two year period. And plus, there’s an extra $441 million Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to add for schools, but both the House and Senate still have to debate how that would be spent, if they agree to add it.

Can the Virginia House return?

So what happens now? The House and Senate assigned budget negotiators earlier this month. That group will continue to try and reach a compromise. Once that happens, the House can come back into session and take a vote. But this isn’t a quick solution. Under state law, the budget has to be given to lawmakers 48 hours before a vote takes place.

If they can’t reach an agreement before the Senate adjourns as well, then that would put the state in a similar situation to last year. The budget wasn’t agreed on and signed by the governor until June.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he’s open to calling the full Assembly back for a special session this spring, to get the budget amendments finished.