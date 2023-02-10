Thelma Adams Evans Published 10:19 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Thelma Adams Evans, 84 of Meherrin, passed away on Feb. 5. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Evans; her son, Tilden; a sister and her parents Arnold and Mattie Kinser Adams.

She is survived by her four sons: Mitch, Mike, Ken and Brian Evans; 10 brothers; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m., in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.