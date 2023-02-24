Real Virginia turns focus toward Prince Edward County Published 2:10 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

FARMVILLE – Over the next few days, you may notice a television program filming here in Prince Edward County. Real Virginia, a program put together by the Virginia Farm Bureau, runs on the first Saturday of the month on the RFD-TV channel on Dish Network and DirecTV.

In addition to Dish and DirecTV, the program airs weekly on WHRO Norfolk, WVVA Bluefield, WTKR Norfolk. It also runs on the first and third weekends of the month on WVIR Charlottesville, WSVF Harrisonburg, WRLH Richmond and WSLS Roanoke.

The Real Virginia tv crew will be in Farmville and the surrounding area to focus on the role agriculture plays in Prince Edward County. Farm Bureau Video Producer Burke Moeller plans to interview local farmers during that time. The program will also discuss which agricultural segments are most important in the county and how the local industry is changing.

The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2017, found Prince Edward County had a total of 341 farms on 69,531 acres. The market value of all agricultural products sold from local operations that year was more than $23 million. Livestock, poultry and other animal products account for 89% of all farm income in the area.

Crops make up the remaining 11%, with the major plantings in hay, forage, soybeans and corn. Other major commodities produced in the county include nursery and floriculture products, fruits, tree nuts and berries.

There’s no specific timeframe yet as to when the piece on Prince Edward County will air.