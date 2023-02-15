Lois Bailey Fallen Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Lois Bailey Fallen, 95 of Keysville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, at The Woodland in Farmville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bailey Fallen in May 1969.

She was born in Keysville on July 8, 1927, to the late Flave and Hattie Glidewell Bailey, the seventh of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Flavius Bailey and Reginald Bailey and sisters, Gladys Russell, Thelma Kidwell, Ruby Sowers, Inez Hogaasen, Mildred Walker and Gertrude Thatcher. Alfred Lee Bailey of Milton, Florida is her only surviving brother.

Lois is survived by three daughters, Janet Fallen Anderson (Doug) of Troutville, Kathy Fallen Ashbrook (Tom) of Richmond and Kay Fallen Wilson (Allen) of Goode; six grandchildren, Kimberly Anderson Della Penna (Joe) of Forest, Amy Ashbrook Flanagan (Jimmy) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Carrie Ashbrook Dintino (Al) of Virginia Beach, Holly Ashbrook Oliver (Jacob) of Richmond, Neil Wilson (Mary) of Roanoke and Joshua Wilson of Goode and three great-grandchildren, Oliva Della Penna, Mia Della Penna and Emily Dintino.

As a young widow with three young children, Lois put herself through cosmetology school, became an instructor at Hollywood Beauty College and subsequently worked at various beauty salons in Farmville until age 90. She loved her work, her students, her customers and her family. She worked hard to provide for her daughters, making countless sacrifices, never once asking for or expecting a handout even as she put all three of her daughters through college. By necessity, she demonstrated what strength, independence, tenacity and dignity are all about.

Lois loved cooking, family gatherings, country music (especially Alan Jackson), going for rides, and stopping at ice cream establishments and fruit stands along the way!

On holidays, Lois served enormous meals and made certain that no one went away hungry. In fact, there was a 100% chance that you wouldn’t leave her home without taking away a bag full of leftovers. Desserts like coconut cakes and strawberry pies were her specialty, but she was also revered for her spaghetti, corn pudding, cornbread dressing, meatloaf and chicken salad, just to name a few. You get the point!

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, with family visitation immediately following. In lieu of flowers or food, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place in Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Woodland for their exceptional care and compassion.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is in charge of arrangements.