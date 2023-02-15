Letter to the Editor: Incompetency and hypocrisy in Buckingham Published 10:30 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Dear Editor,

The Buckingham Board of Supervisors were recently forced to buy back the Knight Valley property for $170,000 more than what they sold it for just a few months ago. Money wasted. This all could have been avoided if the Board had simply listened to their constituents and voted “no” to selling the land. But they didn’t. They were motivated by their own self-interests. Now Buckingham taxpayers are the ones footing the bill.

Supervisor Miles was one of those who originally ignored the will of the people and voted to sell the property. Recently, Supervisor Miles took to his social media pages to attack the Governor’s administration over a calculation error said to cost Buckingham schools around $200,000. That’s all well and good. However, has Supervisor Miles made any public posts regarding his error that is costing the county $170,000. No. Not one word. For anyone who has been paying attention, this is nothing new. Supervisor Miles is quick to point out flaws in others but not so quick to take responsibility for his own. It’s a shame Supervisor Miles doesn’t have to foot the $170,000 bill on his own for a project he pushed so hard for. It is clearly time for a change in Maysville.

Alan Bishop

Buckingham