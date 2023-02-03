Letter to the Editor: Entertainment without the cost

Published 5:31 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, 

If you live in Buckingham County cancel all your online services for entertainment and save money. Free entertainment, comedy, drama, roast sessions, and possible history in the making are free at the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors meetings, the Electoral Board meetings, and the Planning Commission meetings. As a bonus some of these entities, while doing so themselves, even allow you to participate and make a complete fool of yourself. What an treat! Freedom of speech at its finest. One warning though, many of the meetings have a rating of PG-13. Please help return some civility to Buckingham.

Paul Senger

Farmville

