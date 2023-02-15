Joyce Ann Blake Published 9:10 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Joyce Ann Blake, 82 of Dillwyn, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Feb. 6, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. After a courageous three-month battle of Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer, Ann was healed in the arms of her Savior.

Born March 10, 1940 to Jesse Wilbur and Maggie Jamerson Payne in Farmville, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa Blake Palmore and husband, Tim of Buckingham; granddaughter, Brittani Palmore and Timmy Ragland of Dillwyn; great-granddaughter, Sadie Ragland and sister, Thelma Payne both of Dillwyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jim Blake; her parents; sister, Caroline Lawson and special friend, Lee Cashion.

Ann was an employee of Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation for 36 years and most recently for Aramark Dining at Longwood University. Though only working at Longwood for a mere six years, Ann received special commendations by CHI, at their spring CHI Burning, for her outstanding contributions to the Longwood community.

Ann was a member of the Salem Methodist Church Choir. Well loved by many, she was the epitome of kindness.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buckingham County Emergency Services.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery.