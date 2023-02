James Roger Perkins Published 8:50 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

James Roger Perkins, 93 of Dillwyn, passed away Jan. 30. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m., at Slate River Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.