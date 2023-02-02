James Cooper Bell ‘Jimmy’ Published 5:17 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

James Cooper Bell “Jimmy”, 45 of Appomattox, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Jimmy grew up in Manassas, was a local attorney in Farmville and served the community practicing mainly criminal defense and family law.

Jimmy graduated from Longwood College in 1999 with high honors and serving as the president of his fraternity TKE, with whom he shared deep bonds and lasting brotherhood. After college, Jimmy attended Regent University School of Law and received a full scholarship after his 1L year for ranking 2nd overall in his entire law school class. He was fully devoted to mastering the law and was a member of Regent’s prestigious Law Review Journal.

After law school, Jimmy came back to Farmville where he founded his law practice, most recognized for being situated right on Main Street in Downtown Farmville. He had stints as a Longwood University adjunct professor, a volunteer firefighter at Rice Fire Station, an aspiring pilot of a single prop plane, a district champion wrestler in high school at 103 pounds and played guitar at his church, New Life.

Above any accolade or hobby, Jimmy’s greatest joy was his two children James, 16, and Natalie, 14. Jimmy took care of everyone else before himself, even yielding to the betterment of his personal health. He was a giver of whatever you needed, a helper, a problem-solver, a brilliant legal mind, a devoted father, and follower of Jesus.

He is survived by his parents, Rod and Athene Bell; his brother and sister-in-law, George and Hannah Bell; his two children, James and Natalie and their mother, Beth Burchett Bell.

A celebration of life service will be held in his honor on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville, at 2 p.m.