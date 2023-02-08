Helen Kee Weston Published 8:06 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Helen Kee Weston, 87 of Crewe, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Wilson; father, Linwood Earl Wilson; sister, Brenda Wilson Simms and sons, John E “Johnny” Weston III, William Todd Weston and James Goodall Weston (infant).

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Gail Weston; brother, William Thomas Wilson (Langhorne); grandchildren, Casey Kee Weston Hamley (Luke) and William Todd Weston Jr.; great-grandchild, William Todd “Trip” Weston III and daughters-in-law, Faye Brantly Weston and Theresa Layne Weston.

Helen Kee Weston’s lifelong dedication to traditions and her beloved community are legendary. She exemplified class, a true independent Southern Lady, full of intelligence and determination. Helen Kee was an integral part of the Junior Women’s Club, Women’s Club and her beloved Homecoming Committee, where she booked all the talent, bands and the petting zoo. She also served on the committee for the Crewe Railroad Museum, a lifelong Volunteer Coordinator, Secretary of Nottoway County Horse Shows, Commission of Women for the state of Virginia, Co-Owner of Weston’s Auto Sales, Kee Motel and Restaurant, and Realtor for Pete Ellington Realty.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crewe Railroad Museum, P.O. Box 305, Crewe, VA 23930.

The family will receive friends 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Crewe United Methodist Church, Crewe, where services will be held at 2 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.