Hampden-Sydney receives ranking for ODAC tournament Published 9:00 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College, ranked No. 16 in the latest D3hoops.com Top 25 and No. 2 in Region VI of the NCAA Division III Regional Rankings, has earned the No. 2 seed for the 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Basketball Tournament, and will play a quarterfinal game on Friday night, February 24, at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center in Salem. The Tigers will play the winner of a first round contest between No. 7 seed Virginia Wesleyan University and No. 10 seed Shenandoah University.

The Tigers of fourth-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough finished their regular season with an overall record of 20-5, including 14-2 in the ODAC-equaling their highest seed for the tournament since 2013. H-SC completed the regular season with 18 wins in its last 20 games. The Tigers are enjoying their finest season in 10 years, recently attaining its highest national ranking, while ranked second in the latest NCAA Regional Rankings.

Hampden-Sydney sees highest totals in a decade

In addition, the NCAA announced its Top 16 overall seeds as of Feb. 16, and H-SC was at No. 11. The Tigers’ 20 overall wins, as well as the 14 conference wins, are the most under Coach Kimbrough. It’s also the program’s highest win totals since 2012-13 (23-5, 14-2)-the last season that H-SC advanced to the NCAA Tournament-while only the fourth 20-win season for the Tigers in the last 20 years.

Nationally-ranked No. 2 Randolph-Macon College (24-1, 16-0) is the top seed for the ODAC Tournament and will play in the opening Quarterfinal game on Friday at 1 p.m. against the winner of the other first round contest between No. 8 seed Averett University (10-15, 6-10) and No. 9 seed Ferrum College (9-16, 5-11)-the two first-round games being played on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the higher seeds.

The other two Quarterfinal contests on Feb. 24 at the Salem Civic Center include No. 3 seed Guilford (NC) College (20-5, 13-4) against No. 6 seed Bridgewater College (13-12, 8-8) at 8 p.m., as well as No. 4 seed Roanoke College (19-6, 12-4) against No. 5 seed Washington and Lee University (18-7, 11-5) at 3 p.m. The ODAC Tournament Semifinals will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by the ODAC Tournament Championship game on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3:30 p.m.