Del. Wright stirs the pot

Published 5:28 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Staff Report

State Delegate Tommy Wright

State Delegate Tommy Wright (R-Victoria) stirs a pot of Brunswick Stew with Stew Master Kevin Pair and son (right) and George Daniel (left). Delegate Wright patroned HJ 2 in 2002 declaring Brunswick Stew Day the fourth Wednesday in January at the General Assembly. Kevin Pair is the current stew master in Virginia, who prepares the legendary Virginia meal for the members of the Virginia General Assembly. Delegate Wright thought the stew was “wright on the money” and enjoyed the delicious stew for lunch and supper these past few days.

