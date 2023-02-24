Charlotte Newman Monaghan Published 6:03 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Charlotte Newman Monaghan, 94 of Lynchburg, passed away on Feb. 20.

She was the widow of James P. (Jim) Monaghan and the daughter of the late Charles H. Newman Sr. and Beulah Walden Newman.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley N. Fowlkes; two brothers, Charles H. Newman Jr. and Robert T. Newman; sister-n-law, Dibbie E. Newman and brothers-in-law, Patrick Monaghan, John Monaghan, Paul Monaghan, Mary Catherine Monaghan and Edward Monaghan.

Born Nov. 27, 1928, Charlotte grew up in Farmville. She attended Longwood College in Farmville and Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Lynchburg. She worked for a short time at the hospital and then for the practice of Dr. George B. Craddock where she worked for over 38 years. She retired in 1989 from Medical Associates of Central Virginia.

Charlotte and Jim lived many years in the Timberlake area and during that time made many treasured friendships. Charlotte was a member of the St Thomas More Roman Catholic Church and was also a past member and president of Timbrook Woman’s Club. She loved to play bridge and was active in several bridge groups over the years.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Margaret F. Newman of Chattanooga, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews as well as extended grand nieces and nephews, and special friend, Eva Ferguson Roberts of Bedford.

A special thanks to caregiver, Emmy Latimer, the staff at Hospice of Virginia and the staff at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehabilitation of Lynchburg.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 3015 Roundelay Road, Lynchburg. Funeral Mass to follow at 12 p.m., with interment to follow at the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1341 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 3015 Roundelay Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Dept., 3640 Waterlick Road, Forest, VA 24551, or a charity of your choice.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be at www.diduguidfuneralservice.com.