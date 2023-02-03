Buckingham Raiders compete in Operation Bluestreak

Buckingham Raiders
Pictured are, from left, front row, Chasity Hernandez, Gabby Mondragon, Grayson Talbott, Rylynn Morris, Caroline Browning, Charles Bartee and Cole Wells. Back row, Aiden Houchens, Parker Knight, Tyler Selzer, Ben Dorrier, Luke Sayer, Alex Boyles, Jamal Palmer, Adele Sayer, Maira Portllio and Christian Mendez.

The Buckingham Raiders traveled to Harrisonburg High School in Harrisonburg on Saturday, Jan. 28 to compete in “Operation Bluestreak.” This would be the Raider/Drill Team’s first competitive drill meet in over three years.

The Drill Team finished third overall out of six schools. Armed Squad, commanded by Ben Dorrier was third, Platoon Inspection, commanded by Rylynn Morris, was third, Unarmed Squad, commanded by Gabby Mondragon was second. Ben Dorrier was third in Armed Individual and Parker Knight was overall MVP for “Operation Bluestreak.”

The Drill Team will be at Carroll County in Hillsville on April 15, to compete in their final Drill Meet for the season. Staff members praised the squad in a statement, saying “nice work team on being part of the solid foundation you established for future generations to follow your success.” 

Buckingham Raider

Pictured are, from left, Rylynn Morris, Ben Dorrier and Gabby Mondragon.

