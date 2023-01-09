Winter weather freezes roads, triggers school delays for Jan. 9 Published 11:09 pm Sunday, January 8, 2023

FARMVILLE – Winter weather has triggered multiple school delays across the region Monday morning. Now the National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Transportation are asking everyone to take precautions, advising to only drive in the early morning hours if you have to. Why? The National Weather Service is warning that roads could get slick, as the temperatures hover near freezing.

“Ice can form on the roads, especially on elevated and exposed surfaces, like bridges and overpasses,” the National Weather Service station in Blacksburg said in a statement released for our region. “Please drive slowly and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.”

Freezing rain is expected to stop by 1 a.m. Monday, but temperatures will keep dropping until about 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. By 11 p.m. Sunday, conditions had reached a point that the Virginia Department of Transportation started activating work crews around the area.

“Roads are getting bad,” the Lynchburg department of VDOT said in a statement Sunday night. “VDOT crews in the Lynchburg District are now on duty, monitoring conditions and responding as needed. Some school districts are now delaying classes tomorrow morning. Expect roads to be treacherous in spots. Don’t drive unless absolutely necessary.”

Now if you do have to venture out in the early hours, VDOT has a few recommendations to follow.

Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses and shaded areas.

Allow more time to reach your destination and leave extra room between vehicles while driving.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.