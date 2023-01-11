W. Russell Arnold Published 10:04 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

W. Russell Arnold, 77 of Farmville, passed on Jan. 9.

He is the son of the late Alma and Fred Arnold of Paxton, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Sharon Arnold, two daughters Rhonda Rutledge (Mike) and Amy Shantz (James), three grandchildren Brittnee Shantz, Caitlyn Farley (James) and Ryan Arnold (Shalyn), four step- grandchildren Samantha Rutledge, Katelyn Deschler (Trevor), Ethan Rutledge (Crystal) and John Rutledge, as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

He contributed to the expansion of transportation in Illinois by working with others to build and pave interstates in the Midwest prior to moving to Virginia. He owned his own sandblasting business and worked construction as well. Once in Farmville, he worked for Booth and Co., continuing his longstanding history of working with his hands. He was known by all who knew him as a man of planning and action; a man who knew how to do many things and how to do them well; and a man who’d do all he could to help his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.