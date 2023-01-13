Vernon Larner Leeds Published 2:46 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

On Jan. 10, 2023, Vernon Larner Leeds, 87, died peacefully at his farm. He was born on Sept. 2, 1935 in Atlantic City Hospital, New Jersey to Mary (nee Davis) and Francis Vernon Leeds.

Vernon was raised in Laurel Springs, New Jersey, and he attended Laurel Springs Public School and later graduated from Camden County Vocational School in 1954. He served in the NJ National Guard for 6 years and owned the L & L Electric Appliance Store from 1953-1980, which he started with his father.

Vernon served in the Laurel Springs Fire Department for 42 years, retiring as Chief and Fire Marshall, and also served on the Sewage Authority for 35 years. He bought land in Rice in 1980 to raise beef cattle, and later permanently moved there in 2000, where he became a member of the High Bridge Railroad Club.

Vernon was the loving father of Vernon Leeds Jr. (Donna) and the late Leland Leeds. He is survived by his former wife, Dolores Aspell (nee Beckers); grandchildren Vernon III, Danielle (Dillon), Brandon and Nicole (Brendan); a great-grandson on the way, Lucas; brother, Robert C. Leeds (Dottie) and cousin, Sandy Lupton.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with his family on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1:30 – 3 pm at Sharon Baptist Church, 14 Sandy River Road, Green Bay, VA 23942. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately on the family farm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Sharon Baptist Church at the above address and/or the High Bridge Railroad Club, 106 Fourth St., Farmville, VA 23901.

Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main St., Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.