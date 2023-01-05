State officials tour Piedmont Jail Authority

Published 10:48 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Staff Report

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Piedmont Regional Jail Authority received a visit and tour from officials with The Virginia Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Pictured are, from left, Jail Board of Directors Chairwoman Tracey Gee, Superintendent Jerry Townsend, Special Assistant Petzold, Deputy Secretary Maggie Cleary and Commonwealth Strategies Group Alex Torup, Major Lanay Walker, Nottoway Administrator Ted Costin, Major Royal Eanes, Chief of Security Steve Wade.

