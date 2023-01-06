Rudolph ‘Smiley’ Anderson Williamson Published 9:10 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Rudolph “Smiley” Anderson Williamson, 86 of DeWitt, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 1. He was born March 9, 1936, in DeWitt the son of Jasper Raymond and Hettie Dalton Williamson.

He graduated from Dinwiddie High School, Class of 1954, where he was a standout pitcher on a team that brought home a championship. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1960 and worked for 42 years at Continental Can Company.

In addition to his parents and stepmother, Francis Brown Williamson, he was preceded in death by wives, Audrey June and Edna; his grandchildren, Heather Elizabeth Williamson and Rudolph Anderson Mayberry; his siblings, Dorothy W. Barfield, Ray, Arnold (Reva) and Hettie Jean Williamson.

He is survived by his son, Rudolph Anderson Williamson II (Cindy); his two daughters, Rochelle Wray (Steve) and Kimberley Mayberry (Ray); his grandchildren, Ashley Williamson, Virginia Smith (Robert), Mary, Lloyd JR, Henry (Elizabeth), Ray Jr. (Stephanie) and Bradley Mayberry; his great-grandchildren, Sasha Williamson, Ellie Mae Smith, Noah Heatherly, Nik, Hadley, Haley, Maddie, Rachel, Caleb, Carter and Bailey Mayberry; his great-great-grandchildren, Braylynne and Bently Mayberry; his siblings, Elizabeth W. Pinkleton, Calvin, Bernard (Phyllis) and Alfred (Georgianna) Williamson and his many nieces and nephews.

He loved Virginia Tech, the Washington Redskins, and Braves Baseball. He had a mischievous smile, an infectious laugh and a sharp-witted sense of humor that will be sorely missed by all who knew “Smiley”.

Visitation was held at J.T. Morriss & Son – Dinwiddie Chapel, 6616 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 5. A service of remembrance will be at Rocky Run Church at 2 p.m., on Jan. 6, with interment following in the church cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Rudolph in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Rocky Run Church and/or VFW 7059. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.jtmorriss.com.